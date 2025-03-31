Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Makes New $43,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.8 %

MCD stock opened at $306.95 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $219.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.52 and its 200-day moving average is $298.20.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,534 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

