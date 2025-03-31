Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,336 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $60.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

