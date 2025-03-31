178 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in AbbVie by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.
AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %
ABBV stock opened at $205.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.91. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a market cap of $362.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $3,853,399.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This trade represents a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,639 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.