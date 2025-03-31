D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 2,712 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $966.78 million, a PE ratio of -204.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.