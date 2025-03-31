St. James Investment Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 0.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,288 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.