Everstar Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Everstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.6% of Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

