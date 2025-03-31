FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGOV. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.