AIA Group Ltd Purchases 3,281 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock opened at $266.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.22 and its 200-day moving average is $251.85. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $185.03 and a 1 year high of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

