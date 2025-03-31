Goepper Burkhardt LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 0.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 286,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 219,554 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 7,301.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 203,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 201,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:O opened at $56.61 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

