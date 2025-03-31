iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.17 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

