The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $543.04 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.12 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

