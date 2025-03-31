FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 38,778 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.1576 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

