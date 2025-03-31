Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 17,992 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 438.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.02 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.