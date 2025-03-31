Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $481.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

