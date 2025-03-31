Intrust Bank NA Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 181.1% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,564 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 263,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Brookfield by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 479,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

