Axiom Investors LLC DE Invests $20.42 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 460,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,771,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,925,000 after purchasing an additional 215,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,837,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,083,000 after buying an additional 149,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $106,452,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ExlService by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $484,823.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

