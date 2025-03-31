Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 301,321 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 301,321 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $57,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $256.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.09 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $198,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,080,365.24. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,021 shares of company stock valued at $31,229,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.