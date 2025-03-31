RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

