Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Huize Stock Performance

HUIZ stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Huize has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $10.58.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.18 million during the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 1.75%.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

