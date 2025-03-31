Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,834,300 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 3,524,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,542.9 days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBSTF opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Kobe Steel has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.80.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
