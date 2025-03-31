Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,440,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 44,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $406.39 million, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

