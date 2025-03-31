Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,526 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 711,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Lennar by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,229,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.07.

Lennar Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $113.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.94. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

