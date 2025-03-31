Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,500 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 1,448,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,291.7 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $12.89 on Monday. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

