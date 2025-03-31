Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,500 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 1,448,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,291.7 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $12.89 on Monday. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.
Asahi Group Company Profile
