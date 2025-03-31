Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.40 ($0.24). Approximately 826,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 349,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

Metals One Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £56.71 million and a PE ratio of -141.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.82.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

