Allianz SE Acquires New Stake in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Genenta Science Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTA opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. Genenta Science S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Genenta Science Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

