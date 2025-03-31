Allianz SE Acquires New Stake in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
Genenta Science Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GNTA opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. Genenta Science S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.28.
Genenta Science Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genenta Science
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.