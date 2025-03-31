Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Increased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,650,000 after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Generac by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after buying an additional 533,612 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Generac by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,227,000 after buying an additional 384,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 487,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,825 shares in the company, valued at $89,904,937.50. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 3.0 %

Generac stock opened at $127.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.