Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $16.91 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,608.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NFG opened at $78.81 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.85 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is -1,471.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.