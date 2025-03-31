D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.09.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

