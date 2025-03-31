D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $26.77 on Monday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0808 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

