California Public Employees Retirement System Has $123.10 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 572,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $123,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

LNG opened at $226.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.88 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

