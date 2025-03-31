Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,361,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $148,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $129.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.