monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $247.01 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.44.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.45.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

