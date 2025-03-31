FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

