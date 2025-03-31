Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.46 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

