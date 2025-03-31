AIA Group Ltd Sells 18,285 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 1.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $41,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,019,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 6.1 %
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $60.65.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
