Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $171.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.91.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

