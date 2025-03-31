Partners in Financial Planning Invests $376,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after buying an additional 288,246 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,755,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 391.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 298,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after buying an additional 237,538 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $125.11 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.