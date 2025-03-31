420,233 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Partners in Financial Planning

Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 420,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,471,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.6% of Partners in Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV opened at $78.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
