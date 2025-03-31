Partners in Financial Planning Acquires Shares of 10,890 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $82.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $101.62.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.