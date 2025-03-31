Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,898,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,055,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,347,000 after acquiring an additional 141,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $105.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average is $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

