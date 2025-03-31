Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $11,527,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Target by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,022,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 166,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Target Trading Down 2.7 %

Target stock opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $101.76 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

