Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $124,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $159.07 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.37 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average of $166.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

