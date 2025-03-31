Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 30 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 80.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,176.04 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,142.91 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,283.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,302.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

