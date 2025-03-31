Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,882,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,163.11 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7,015.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,514.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,487.31. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

