Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $5,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,583,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 409.7% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 73,563 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,095,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,489,000 after purchasing an additional 239,921 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $111.53 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.