FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Down 24.0% in March

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

NYSE:FSCO opened at $7.07 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

