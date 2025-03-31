New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,380 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $91.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

