9,314 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,314 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $157.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.76 and its 200-day moving average is $175.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.74 and a 12 month high of $205.88.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

