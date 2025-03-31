Short Interest in Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Decreases By 23.9%

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Up 0.1 %
PAVS opened at $1.35 on Monday. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile
