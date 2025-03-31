Short Interest in Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Decreases By 23.9%

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

PAVS opened at $1.35 on Monday. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

