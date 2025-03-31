iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 674,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,896,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 442,603 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,978,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 692.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 94,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.