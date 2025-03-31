iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 674,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,896,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 442,603 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,978,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 692.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 94,959 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
